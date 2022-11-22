WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STBA. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About S&T Bancorp

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

