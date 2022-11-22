WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 19,750 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITUB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

