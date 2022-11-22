WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 28,611 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0027 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

