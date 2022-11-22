WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $192,352,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $276,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

