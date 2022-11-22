WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $3,851,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 156,324 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:BTU opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

