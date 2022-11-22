WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,120 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

