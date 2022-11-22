WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

