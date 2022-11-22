WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $106,513.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $390,154.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.44.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.22 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

