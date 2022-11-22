WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,178 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.06% of Fossil Group worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,723,450 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 167,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,883 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 52,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,259 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 160,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $241.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.72. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fossil Group Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOSL. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

