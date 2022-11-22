WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,008 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 815,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after buying an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

HLX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

