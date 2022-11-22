WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,183 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 417.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $4.00. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

