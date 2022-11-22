WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $196,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NXGN opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $654,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,010 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

