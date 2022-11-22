WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $238,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Zynex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYXI. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

