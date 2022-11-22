WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 552,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $5,725,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,725,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.45%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

