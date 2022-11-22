WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $13,300,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 51.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 252.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

MOS opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

