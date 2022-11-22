Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.47 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.63 ($0.08). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08), with a volume of 656,369 shares trading hands.

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of £13.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

