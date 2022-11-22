Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.86.

Woodward Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Woodward

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 28.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 17.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

