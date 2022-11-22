WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $822.32

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 822.32 ($9.72) and traded as high as GBX 868.40 ($10.27). WPP shares last traded at GBX 864.20 ($10.22), with a volume of 3,789,726 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,158 ($13.69).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,571.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 822.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.