WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,139.14 ($13.47).

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.25) to GBX 1,210 ($14.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($10.82) to GBX 864 ($10.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 864.20 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 822.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The company has a market capitalization of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1,571.27. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 713 ($8.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.56).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.