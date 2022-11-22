W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after buying an additional 429,419 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 5.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 92,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,731,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,684 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.10 price objective for the company.

W&T Offshore Price Performance

W&T Offshore Profile

Shares of WTI stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

