Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.57. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 25,650 shares.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 10.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

