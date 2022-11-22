Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Xior Student Housing stock opened at 27.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 36.14. Xior Student Housing has a twelve month low of 27.10 and a twelve month high of 27.10.

Get Xior Student Housing alerts:

About Xior Student Housing

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

Receive News & Ratings for Xior Student Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xior Student Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.