Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Price Target Cut to €48.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Xior Student Housing Stock Performance
Shares of Xior Student Housing stock opened at 27.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 36.14. Xior Student Housing has a twelve month low of 27.10 and a twelve month high of 27.10.
About Xior Student Housing
