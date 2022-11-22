Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €42.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €29.32 ($29.92) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.06.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

