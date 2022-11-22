Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,184 in the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

