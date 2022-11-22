Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

