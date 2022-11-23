10,253 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,242,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,237,000 after buying an additional 904,854 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,767,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,136,000 after buying an additional 1,990,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

