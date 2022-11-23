10,303 Shares in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

James Hardie Industries Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

