24,827 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,183,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 222,006 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in SJW Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW Group Trading Down 0.5 %

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $74.98.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About SJW Group

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.