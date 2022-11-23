2,967 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after buying an additional 421,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after buying an additional 6,758,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after buying an additional 228,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

ELS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

