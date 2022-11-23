48,657 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

