5,556 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 141.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 27.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 161.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WRK opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

