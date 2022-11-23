62,342 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canopy Growth Profile

A number of analysts have commented on CGC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

