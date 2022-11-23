62,342 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
CGC opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Canopy Growth Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
