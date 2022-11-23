666 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $547.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

