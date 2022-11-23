9,804 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $1,868,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,106,023.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.39.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

