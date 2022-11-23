abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEOGet Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 423 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.01). Approximately 92,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 111,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428 ($5.06).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £651.88 million and a PE ratio of 268.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.12.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

In other abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust news, insider Alan Devine bought 7,223 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £29,975.45 ($35,444.54).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.