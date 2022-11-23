abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 423 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 424 ($5.01). Approximately 92,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 111,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428 ($5.06).

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of £651.88 million and a PE ratio of 268.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 413.12.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust news, insider Alan Devine bought 7,223 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £29,975.45 ($35,444.54).

Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

