adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ADS opened at €123.00 ($125.51) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.47.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

