Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,591,000.

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

