Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.37.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

