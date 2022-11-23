AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 19,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 915% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

