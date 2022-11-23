Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $11,103,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

