AF Acquisition (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Trading Down 0.2%

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 76,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

AF Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of AF Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

