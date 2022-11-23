Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $178.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

AMG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.64.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

