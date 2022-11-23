AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIBRF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.40 ($3.47) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.80 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

AIB Group Price Performance

AIBRF stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

