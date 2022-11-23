Airbnb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 130,947 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical volume of 58,195 put options.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $741,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $125,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 828,337 shares of company stock worth $93,790,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

