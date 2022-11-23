Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 31,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 115,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Akso Health Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.