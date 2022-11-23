Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

