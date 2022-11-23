Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 0.8% Higher

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41. 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

