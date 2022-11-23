Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $58.00 at UBS Group

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $255,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

