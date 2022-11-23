Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Allianz Stock Up 0.6 %
FRA ALV opened at €204.75 ($208.93) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €177.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.13. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
