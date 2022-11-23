Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €225.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($276.53) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Allianz Price Performance
FRA ALV opened at €204.75 ($208.93) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business’s 50-day moving average is €177.46 and its 200 day moving average is €181.13.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
